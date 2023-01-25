Berlinale 2023, annunciato il programma della 73esima edizione. Ecco tutti i film in Concorso

Le grand chariot (The Plough)

by Philippe Garrel | with Louis Garrel, Damien Mongin, Esther Garrel, Lena Garrel, Francine Bergé France / Switzerland 2022

World premiere

Ingeborg Bachmann – Reise in die Wüste (Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey into the Desert)

by Margarethe von Trotta | with Vicky Krieps, Ronald Zehrfeld, Tobias Resch, Basil Eidenbenz, Luna Wedler Germany / Switzerland / Austria / Luxembourg 2023

World premiere

Irgendwann werden wir uns alles erzählen (Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything)

by Emily Atef | with Marlene Burow, Felix Kramer, Cedric Eich

Germany 2023

World premiere

Limbo

by Ivan Sen | with Simon Baker, Rob Collins, Natasha Wanganeen, Nicholas Hope, Mark Coe Australia 2023

World premiere

Mal Viver (Bad Living)

by João Canijo | with Anabela Moreira, Rita Blanco, Madalena Almeida, Cleia Almeida, Vera Barreto Portugal / France 2023

World premiere

Manodrome

by John Trengove | with Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, Odessa Young, Sallieu Sesay, Phil Ettinger United Kingdom / USA 2022

World premiere

Music

by Angela Schanelec | with Aliocha Schneider, Agathe Bonitzer, Marisha Triantafyllidou, Agyris Xafis Germany / France / Serbia 2023

World premiere

Past Lives

by Celine Song | with Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro USA 2022

International premiere | Debut film

Roter Himmel (Afire)

by Christian Petzold | with Thomas Schubert, Paula Beer, Langston Uibel, Enno Trebs, Matthias Brandt Germany 2023

World premiere

Sur l’Adamant (On the Adamant)

by Nicolas Philibert

France / Japan 2022

World premiere | Documentary form

The Survival of Kindness (Das Überleben der Freundlichkeit)

by Rolf de Heer | with Mwajemi Hussein, Deepthi Sharma, Darsan Sharma Australia 2022

International premiere

Suzume

by Makoto Shinkai

Japan 2022

International premiere | Animation

Tótem

by Lila Avilés | with Naíma Sentíes, Monserrat Marañon, Marisol Gasé, Saori Gurza, Teresita Sánchez Mexico / Denmark / France 2023

World premiere

Encounters

Adentro mío estoy bailando (The Klezmer Project)

by Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann | with Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann Argentina / Austria 2023

World premiere | Debut film