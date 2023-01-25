Berlinale 2023, annunciato il programma della 73esima edizione. Ecco tutti i film in Concorso

Annunciato il programma della 73ª edizione del Festival internazionale del cinema di Berlino, con l’intervento al Palazzo della Berlinale, il cosiddetto Berlinale Palast, della direttrice esecutiva Mariette Rissenbeek e del direttore artistico Carlo Chatrian in conferenza stampa.
La 73ª edizione sisvolgerà dal 16 al 26 febbraio 2023 e sarà aperta dalla prima mondiale di She Came to Me di Rebecca Miller, commedia romantica con Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James e Anne Hathaway. Il film figura fuori concorso nella sezione Berlinale Special Gala, nel quale troverà asilo anche Superpower, il documentario realizzato da Sean Penn e Aaron Kaufman sul conflitto russo-ucraino con il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky. Durante la Berlinale, il 24 febbraio, cadrà il primo anniversario dell’invasione russa in Ucraina e il festival dedicherà alla guerra un focus e una spilla di colore giallo e blu a sostegno del paese attaccato.
C’è anche molta Italia e tra i film che erano già stati annunciati spiccano: L’ultima notte di Amore con Pierfrancesco Favino e il documentario su Massimo Troisi diretto da Mario Martone Laggiù qualcuno mi ama. Diretto da Andrea Di Stefano, L’ultima notte di Amore sarà presentato nella sezione Berlinale Special per poi uscire nelle sale italiane distribuito da Vision il 23 febbraio. Il doc Laggiù qualcuno mi ama uscirà invece il 23 febbraio (con anteprime il 19/02) grazie a Medusa/Vision.
In Concorso alla Berlinale troviamo un unico italiano, Giacomo Abbruzzese con Disco Boy, girato tra Italia, Francia, Belgio e Polonia. Le mura di Bergamo (The Walls of Bergamo) di Stefano Savona figura tra i documentari, mentre la serie The Good Mothers di Julian Jarrold ed Elisa Amoruso offrirà un’inedita prospettiva femminile al mondo della ‘Ndrangheta.
Tra i film tedeschi in Concorso a rappresentare la folta pattuglia nazionale della Germania troviamo le nuove fatiche di Christian Petzold, Celine Song, Christoph Hochhäusler e Margarethe von Trotta, che ha diretto un film sulla poetessa austriaca Ingeborg Bachmann con protagonista Vicky Krieps, grande attrice lussemburghese ormai sempre più stabilmente tra le maggiori interpreti del cinema europeo contemporaneo, vista ne Il filo nascosto e più di recente ne Il corsetto dell’imperatrice (Corsage), dove vestiva i dolenti panni di una quarantenne principessa Sissi.
Tra i titoli che si potranno vedere a Berlino anche: Golda, con Helen Mirren nel ruolo di Golda Meir, premier israeliana e prima donna a ricoprire tale ruolo nel suo Paese, la star di Call My Agent! Camille Cottin e Liev Schreiber; Kill Boksoon di Byun Sung-hyun; Mad Fate di Soi Cheang; Sun and Concrete di David Wnendt; Talk to Me di Danny Philippou e Michael Philippou e Der vermessene Mensch di Lars Kraume. Nella sezione Special troviamo pure l’atteso nuovo horror sci-fi di Brandon Cronenberg Infinity Pool, con Alexander Skarsgård e Mia Goth.
Di seguito, oltre al video completo della conferenza stampa, il programma completo, film per film, della Berlinale 2023. Dei 18 film in Concorso che gareggeranno per l’Orso d’oro (la presidente di giuria designata, lo ricordiamo, è Kristen Stewart), 19 i paesi rappresentati, 15 le anteprime mondiali, 6 i titoli diretti da donne.
Competition
20.000 especies de abejas (20,000 Species of Bees)
by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren | with Sofía Otero, Patricia López Arnaiz, Ane Gabarain, Itziar Lazkano, Sara Cózar
Spain 2023
World premiere
Bai Ta Zhi Guang (The Shadowless Tower / Der schattenlose Turm)
by Zhang Lu | with Xin Baiqing, Huang Yao, Tian Zhuangzhuang, Nan Ji, Wang Hongwei People’s Republic of China 2022
World premiere
Bis ans Ende der Nacht (Till the End of the Night)
by Christoph Hochhäusler | with Timocin Ziegler, Thea Ehre, Michael Sideris Germany 2023
World premiere
BlackBerry
by Matt Johnson | with Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Matt Johnson, Cary Elwes, Saul Rubinek Canada 2023
World premiere
Disco Boy
by Giacomo Abbruzzese | with Franz Rogowski, Morr Ndiaye, Laëtitia Ky, Leon Lučev
France / Italy / Poland / Belgium 2023
World premiere | Debut film
Le grand chariot (The Plough)
by Philippe Garrel | with Louis Garrel, Damien Mongin, Esther Garrel, Lena Garrel, Francine Bergé France / Switzerland 2022
World premiere
Ingeborg Bachmann – Reise in die Wüste (Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey into the Desert)
by Margarethe von Trotta | with Vicky Krieps, Ronald Zehrfeld, Tobias Resch, Basil Eidenbenz, Luna Wedler Germany / Switzerland / Austria / Luxembourg 2023
World premiere
Irgendwann werden wir uns alles erzählen (Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything)
by Emily Atef | with Marlene Burow, Felix Kramer, Cedric Eich
Germany 2023
World premiere
Limbo
by Ivan Sen | with Simon Baker, Rob Collins, Natasha Wanganeen, Nicholas Hope, Mark Coe Australia 2023
World premiere
Mal Viver (Bad Living)
by João Canijo | with Anabela Moreira, Rita Blanco, Madalena Almeida, Cleia Almeida, Vera Barreto Portugal / France 2023
World premiere
Manodrome
by John Trengove | with Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, Odessa Young, Sallieu Sesay, Phil Ettinger United Kingdom / USA 2022
World premiere
Music
by Angela Schanelec | with Aliocha Schneider, Agathe Bonitzer, Marisha Triantafyllidou, Agyris Xafis Germany / France / Serbia 2023
World premiere
Past Lives
by Celine Song | with Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro USA 2022
International premiere | Debut film
Roter Himmel (Afire)
by Christian Petzold | with Thomas Schubert, Paula Beer, Langston Uibel, Enno Trebs, Matthias Brandt Germany 2023
World premiere
Sur l’Adamant (On the Adamant)
by Nicolas Philibert
France / Japan 2022
World premiere | Documentary form
The Survival of Kindness (Das Überleben der Freundlichkeit)
by Rolf de Heer | with Mwajemi Hussein, Deepthi Sharma, Darsan Sharma Australia 2022
International premiere
Suzume
by Makoto Shinkai
Japan 2022
International premiere | Animation
Tótem
by Lila Avilés | with Naíma Sentíes, Monserrat Marañon, Marisol Gasé, Saori Gurza, Teresita Sánchez Mexico / Denmark / France 2023
World premiere
Encounters
Adentro mío estoy bailando (The Klezmer Project)
by Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann | with Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann Argentina / Austria 2023
World premiere | Debut film
The Adults
by Dustin Guy Defa | with Michael Cera, Hannah Gross, Sophia Lillis USA 2023
World premiere
El eco (The Echo / Das Echo)
by Tatiana Huezo
Mexico / Germany 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Here
by Bas Devos | with Stefan Gota, Liyo Gong Belgium 2023
World premiere
Im toten Winkel (In the Blind Spot)
by Ayşe Polat | with Katja Bürkle, Ahmet Varlı, Çağla Yurga, Aybi Era, Maximilian Hemmersdorfer Germany 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Kletka ishet ptitsu (The Cage is Looking for a Bird)
by Malika Musaeva | with Khadizha Bataeva, Madina Akkieva, Fatima Elzhurkaeva, Rita Merzhoeva, Magomed Alhastov
France / Russian Federation 2023
World premiere | Debut film
Mon pire ennemi (My Worst Enemy)
by Mehran Tamadon | with Zar Amir Ebrahimi France / Switzerland 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Müanyag égbolt (White Plastic Sky)
by Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó | with Tamás Keresztes, Zsófia Szamosi, Géza Hegedűs D., Judit Schell, István Znamenák
Hungary / Slovakia 2023
World premiere | Animation
mul-an-e-seo (in water)
by Hong Sangsoo | with Shin Seokho, Ha Seongguk, Kim Seungyun South Korea 2023
World premiere
Mummola (Family Time)
by Tia Kouvo | with Ria Kataja, Elina Knihtilä, Leena Uotila, Tom Wentzel, Jarkko Pajunen Finland / Sweden 2023
World premiere | Debut film
Le mura di Bergamo (The Walls of Bergamo)
by Stefano Savona
Italy 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Orlando, ma biographie politique (Orlando, My Political Biography)
by Paul B. Preciado
France 2023
World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
Samsara
by Lois Patiño | with Amid Keomany, Toumor Xiong, Simone Milavanh, Mariam Vuaa Mtego, Juwairiya Idrisa Uwesu
Spain 2023
World premiere
Shidniy front (Eastern Front)
by Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko Latvia / Czechia / Ukraine / USA 2023 World premiere | Documentary form
Viver Mal (Living Bad)
by João Canijo | with Nuno Lopes, Leonor Silveira, Beatriz Batarda Portugal / France 2023
World premiere
Xue yun (Absence)
by Wu Lang | with Lee Kang-Sheng, Li Meng, Ren Ke, Liang Wanling People’s Republic of China 2023
World premiere | Debut film
Berlinale Special Gala Films
Golda
by Guy Nattiv | with Helen Mirren, Camille Cottin, Liev Schreiber United Kingdom 2022
World premiere
Kiss the Future
by Nenad Cicin-Sain
USA / Ireland 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
L’ultima notte di Amore (Last Night of Amore)
by Andrea Di Stefano | with Pierfrancesco Favino, Linda Caridi, Antonio Gerardi, Francesco Di Leva Italy 2022
World premiere
Seneca (Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes)
by Robert Schwentke | with John Malkovich, Louis Hofmann, Geraldine Chaplin, Lilith Stangenberg, Samuel Finzi
Germany / Morocco 2022
World premiere
She Came to Me
by Rebecca Miller | with Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James, Anne Hathaway USA 2023
World premiere
Sonne und Beton (Sun and Concrete)
by David Wnendt | with Levy Rico Arcos, Vincent Wiemer, Aaron Maldonado-Morales Germany 2023
World premiere
Superpower
by Sean Penn, Aaron Kaufman | with Sean Penn, Volodymyr Zelensky USA 2022
World premiere | Documentary form
TÁR
by Todd Field | with Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer USA 2022
German premiere
Untitled Boris Becker Documentary
by Alex Gibney
United Kingdom / USA 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Berlinale Special Films
Infinity Pool
by Brandon Cronenberg | with Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman Canada 2022
European premiere
Kill Boksoon
by Byun Sung-hyun | with Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, Kim Si-A, Esom, Koo Kyo-hwan South Korea 2023
World premiere
Laggiù qualcuno mi ama (Massimo Troisi: Somebody Down There Likes Me)
by Mario Martone
Italy 2023
World premiere | Documentary form
Loriots große Trickfilmrevue (Loriot’s Great Cartoon Revue)
by Peter Geyer, Loriot | with Loriot
Germany 2023
World premiere | Animation
#Manhole
by Kazuyoshi Kumakiri | with Yuto Nakajima, Nao, Kento Nagayama Japan 2023
International premiere
Ming On (Mad Fate)
by Soi Cheang | with Lam Ka Tung, Yeung Lokman, Ng Berg, Ng Wing Sze, Chan Charm Man Peter Hong Kong, China 2022
World premiere
Talk to Me
by Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou | with Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto
Australia 2022
European premiere
Der vermessene Mensch
by Lars Kraume | with Leonard Scheicher, Girley Charlene Jazama, Peter Simonischek, Sven Schelker Germany 2022
World premiere
Berlinale Series
Agent
by Nikolaj Lie Kaas (Creator), Nikolaj Lie Kaas (Director) | with Esben Smed, Selma Sol í Dali Pape, Julie Agnete Vang, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Ulrich Thomsen
Denmark 2023
World premiere | Broadcaster: TV2 | 2/8 episodes
Arkitekten (The Architect)
by Kerren Lumer-Klabbers (Director) | with Eili Harboe, Fredrik Stenberg D-S, Ingrid Unnur Giæver, Alexandra Gjerpen, Petronella Barker
Norway 2023
World premiere | Debut film | Broadcaster: Viaplay Group | 4/4 episodes
Bad Behaviour
by Corrie Chen (Director) | with Jana McKinnon, Markella Kavenagh, Yerin Ha, Erana James, Melissa Kahraman Australia 2023
International premiere | Broadcaster: Stan | 2/4 episodes
Dahaad (Roar)
by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar (Creators), Reema Kagti (Showrunner), Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi (Directors) | with Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah
India 2023
World premiere | 2/8 episodes
The Good Mothers
by Julian Jarrold, Elisa Amoruso (Directors) | with Gaia Girace, Valentina Bellè, Barbara Chichiarelli, Simona Distefano, Micaela Ramazzotti
United Kingdom / Italy 2023
World premiere | Broadcaster: Disney+ | 2/6 episodes
Der Schwarm (The Swarm)
by Barbara Eder, Luke Watson, Philipp Stölzl (Directors) | with Cécile de France, Alexander Karim, Leonie Benesch, Joshua Odjick
Germany / Belgium 2023
Berlinale Series (Out of competition) | World premiere | Broadcaster: ZDF, France Télévisions, Rai, Viaplay Group, Hulu Japan, ORF, SRF | 3/8 episodes
Spy/Master
by Adina Sădeanu, Kirsten Peters (Creators), Christopher Smith (Director) | with Alec Secăreanu, Parker Sawyers, Svenja Jung, Ana Ularu, Laurențiu Bănescu
Romania / Germany 2023
World premiere | Broadcaster: HBO Max, Warner TV Serie | 2/6 episodes
Why Try to Change Me Now
by Yu Gong (Creator), Xiaohui Wang (Showrunner), Dalei Zhang (Director) | with Zijian Dong, Qing Hai, Tian Qiu, Baoshi Dong, Chen Zhang
People’s Republic of China 2023
International premiere | Broadcaster: iQIYI, Inc | 2/6 episodes
Foto, Fonte: Berlinale
Leggi anche: Kristen Stewart è stata designata Presidente di Giuria alla Berlinale 2023© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA