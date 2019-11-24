Il 15 novembre è stata pubblicata in lingua originale la colonna sonora di Frozen 2 – Il Segreto di Arendelle, l’attesissimo sequel Disney che in Italia arriverà al cinema il 27 novembre con le voci di Serena Autieri, Serena Rossi, Enrico Brignano e Paolo De Santis. In questa pagina trovate audio e testo della canzone di Frozen 2 Lost in the Woods.
Si tratta del divertentissimo brano omaggio alle ballate rock degli anni ’80 con il quale Kristoff dichiara i suoi sentimenti d’amore per la principessa Anna, uno dei momenti più originali del film.
In Frozen 2 – Il Segreto di Arendelle Elsa partirà insieme ad Anna, Kristoff, Olaf e Sven per un viaggio pericoloso ma straordinario verso l’ignoto oltre Arendelle per scoprire una verità nascosta sul suo passato. Le risposte che cerca, però, metteranno in pericolo il suo regno e, se in passato Elsa temeva che i suoi poteri fossero troppo grandi per essere accettati dal mondo, ora dovrà sperare che siano abbastanza forti per salvarlo.
Audio e testo di Frozen 2 Lost in the Woods
Ecco audio e testo di Frozen 2 Lost in the Woods, la canzone di Kristoff cantata in originale da Jonathan Groff.
Again, you’re gone
Off on a different path than mine
I’m left behind
Wondering if I should follow
You had to go
And, of course, it’s always fine
I probably could catch up with you tomorrow
But is this what it feels like
To be growing apart?
When did I become the one
Who’s always chasing your heart?
Now I turn around and find
I am lost in the woods
North is south, right is left
When you’re gone
I’m the one who sees you home
But now I’m lost in the woods
And I don’t know what path you are on
I’m lost in the woods
Up ‘til now
The next step was a question of how
I never thought it was a question of whether
Who am I, if I’m not your guy?
Where am I, if we’re not together
Forever?
Now I know you’re my true north
‘Cause I am lost in the woods
Up is down, day is night
When you’re not there
Oh, you’re my only landmark
So I’m lost in the woods
Wondering if you still care
But I’ll wait
For a sign (For a sign)
That I’m your path
‘Cause you are mine (You are mine)
‘Til then
I’m lost in the woods
Lost in the woods (Lost, lost)
In the woods, in the woods (Lost in the woods)
I’m lost in the woods
Lost in the woods (Lost, lost)
(Lost)
I’m lost in the woods