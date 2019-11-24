Il 15 novembre è stata pubblicata in lingua originale la colonna sonora di Frozen 2 – Il Segreto di Arendelle, l’attesissimo sequel Disney che in Italia arriverà al cinema il 27 novembre con le voci di Serena Autieri, Serena Rossi, Enrico Brignano e Paolo De Santis. In questa pagina trovate audio e testo della canzone di Frozen 2 Lost in the Woods.

Si tratta del divertentissimo brano omaggio alle ballate rock degli anni ’80 con il quale Kristoff dichiara i suoi sentimenti d’amore per la principessa Anna, uno dei momenti più originali del film.

In Frozen 2 – Il Segreto di Arendelle Elsa partirà insieme ad Anna, Kristoff, Olaf e Sven per un viaggio pericoloso ma straordinario verso l’ignoto oltre Arendelle per scoprire una verità nascosta sul suo passato. Le risposte che cerca, però, metteranno in pericolo il suo regno e, se in passato Elsa temeva che i suoi poteri fossero troppo grandi per essere accettati dal mondo, ora dovrà sperare che siano abbastanza forti per salvarlo.

Audio e testo di Frozen 2 Lost in the Woods

Ecco audio e testo di Frozen 2 Lost in the Woods, la canzone di Kristoff cantata in originale da Jonathan Groff.

Again, you’re gone

Off on a different path than mine

I’m left behind

Wondering if I should follow

You had to go

And, of course, it’s always fine

I probably could catch up with you tomorrow

But is this what it feels like

To be growing apart?

When did I become the one

Who’s always chasing your heart?

Now I turn around and find

I am lost in the woods

North is south, right is left

When you’re gone

I’m the one who sees you home

But now I’m lost in the woods

And I don’t know what path you are on

I’m lost in the woods

Up ‘til now

The next step was a question of how

I never thought it was a question of whether

Who am I, if I’m not your guy?

Where am I, if we’re not together

Forever?

Now I know you’re my true north

‘Cause I am lost in the woods

Up is down, day is night

When you’re not there

Oh, you’re my only landmark

So I’m lost in the woods

Wondering if you still care

But I’ll wait

For a sign (For a sign)

That I’m your path

‘Cause you are mine (You are mine)

‘Til then

I’m lost in the woods

Lost in the woods (Lost, lost)

In the woods, in the woods (Lost in the woods)

I’m lost in the woods

Lost in the woods (Lost, lost)

(Lost)

I’m lost in the woods