Il 15 novembre è stata pubblicata in lingua originale la colonna sonora di Frozen 2 – Il Segreto di Arendelle, l’attesissimo sequel Disney che in Italia arriverà al cinema il 27 novembre con le voci di Serena Autieri, Serena Rossi, Enrico Brignano e Paolo De Santis. In questa pagina trovate audio e testo della canzone di Frozen 2 Show Yourself.

Si tratta di un emozionante brano in stile Broadway cantato da Elsa nel momento in cui, raggiungendo il luogo dell’origine dei suoi poteri, trova finalmente le risposte sul suo passato.

In Frozen 2 – Il Segreto di Arendelle Elsa partirà insieme ad Anna, Kristoff, Olaf e Sven per un viaggio pericoloso ma straordinario verso l’ignoto oltre Arendelle per scoprire una verità nascosta sul suo passato. Le risposte che cerca, però, metteranno in pericolo il suo regno e, se in passato Elsa temeva che i suoi poteri fossero troppo grandi per essere accettati dal mondo, ora dovrà sperare che siano abbastanza forti per salvarlo.

Audio e testo di Frozen 2 Show Yourself

Ecco audio e testo di Frozen 2 Show Yourself, la canzone di Elsa cantata in originale da Idina Menzel e Evan Rachel Wood.

Every inch of me is trembling

But not from the cold

Something is familiar

Like a dream I can reach but not quite hold

I can sense you there

Like a friend I’ve always known

I’m arriving

And it feels like I am home

I have always been a fortress

Cold secrets deep inside

You have secrets, too

But you don’t have to hide

Show yourself

I’m dying to meet you

Show yourself

It’s your turn

Are you the one I’ve been looking for

All of my life?

Show yourself

I’m ready to learn

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

I’ve never felt so certain

All my life I’ve been torn

But I’m here for a reason

Could it be the reason I was born?

I have always been so different

Normal rules did not apply

Is this the day?

Are you the way

I finally find out why?

Show yourself

I’m no longer trembling

Here I am

I’ve come so far

You are the answer I’ve waited for

All of my life

Oh, show yourself

Let me see who you are

Come to me now

Open your door

Don’t make me wait

One moment more

Oh, come to me now

Open your door

Don’t make me wait

One moment more

Where the north wind meets the sea (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

There’s a river (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

Full of memory (Memory, memory)

Come, my darling, homeward bound

I am found

Show yourself

Step into the power

Throw yourself

Into something new

You are the one you’ve been waiting for

All of my life (All of your life)

Oh, show yourself

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah