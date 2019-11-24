Il 15 novembre è stata pubblicata in lingua originale la colonna sonora di Frozen 2 – Il Segreto di Arendelle, l’attesissimo sequel Disney che in Italia arriverà al cinema il 27 novembre con le voci di Serena Autieri, Serena Rossi, Enrico Brignano e Paolo De Santis. In questa pagina trovate audio e testo della canzone di Frozen 2 Show Yourself.
Si tratta di un emozionante brano in stile Broadway cantato da Elsa nel momento in cui, raggiungendo il luogo dell’origine dei suoi poteri, trova finalmente le risposte sul suo passato.
In Frozen 2 – Il Segreto di Arendelle Elsa partirà insieme ad Anna, Kristoff, Olaf e Sven per un viaggio pericoloso ma straordinario verso l’ignoto oltre Arendelle per scoprire una verità nascosta sul suo passato. Le risposte che cerca, però, metteranno in pericolo il suo regno e, se in passato Elsa temeva che i suoi poteri fossero troppo grandi per essere accettati dal mondo, ora dovrà sperare che siano abbastanza forti per salvarlo.
Audio e testo di Frozen 2 Show Yourself
Ecco audio e testo di Frozen 2 Show Yourself, la canzone di Elsa cantata in originale da Idina Menzel e Evan Rachel Wood.
Every inch of me is trembling
But not from the cold
Something is familiar
Like a dream I can reach but not quite hold
I can sense you there
Like a friend I’ve always known
I’m arriving
And it feels like I am home
I have always been a fortress
Cold secrets deep inside
You have secrets, too
But you don’t have to hide
Show yourself
I’m dying to meet you
Show yourself
It’s your turn
Are you the one I’ve been looking for
All of my life?
Show yourself
I’m ready to learn
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
I’ve never felt so certain
All my life I’ve been torn
But I’m here for a reason
Could it be the reason I was born?
I have always been so different
Normal rules did not apply
Is this the day?
Are you the way
I finally find out why?
Show yourself
I’m no longer trembling
Here I am
I’ve come so far
You are the answer I’ve waited for
All of my life
Oh, show yourself
Let me see who you are
Come to me now
Open your door
Don’t make me wait
One moment more
Oh, come to me now
Open your door
Don’t make me wait
One moment more
Where the north wind meets the sea (Ah-ah, ah-ah)
There’s a river (Ah-ah, ah-ah)
Full of memory (Memory, memory)
Come, my darling, homeward bound
I am found
Show yourself
Step into the power
Throw yourself
Into something new
You are the one you’ve been waiting for
All of my life (All of your life)
Oh, show yourself
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah