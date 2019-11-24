Il 15 novembre è stata pubblicata in lingua originale la colonna sonora di Frozen 2 – Il Segreto di Arendelle, l’attesissimo sequel Disney che in Italia arriverà al cinema il 27 novembre con le voci di Serena Autieri, Serena Rossi, Enrico Brignano e Paolo De Santis. In questa pagina trovate audio e testo della canzone di Frozen 2 The Next Right Thing.

Si tratta di un emozionante brano cantato da Anna in uno dei momenti più critici del film, nel quale la principessa, convinta di aver perduto tutto, decide comunque di rialzarsi e di fare la cosa giusta.

In Frozen 2 – Il Segreto di Arendelle Elsa partirà insieme ad Anna, Kristoff, Olaf e Sven per un viaggio pericoloso ma straordinario verso l’ignoto oltre Arendelle per scoprire una verità nascosta sul suo passato. Le risposte che cerca, però, metteranno in pericolo il suo regno e, se in passato Elsa temeva che i suoi poteri fossero troppo grandi per essere accettati dal mondo, ora dovrà sperare che siano abbastanza forti per salvarlo.

Audio e testo di Frozen 2 The Next Right Thing

Ecco audio e testo di Frozen 2 The Next Right Thing, la canzone di Anna cantata in originale da Kristen Bell.

I’ve seen dark before

But not like this

This is cold

This is empty

This is numb

The life I knew is over

The lights are out

Hello, darkness

I’m ready to succumb

I follow you around

I always have

But you’ve gone to a place I cannot find

This grief has a gravity

It pulls me down

But a tiny voice whispers in my mind

“You are lost, hope is gone

But you must go on

And do the next right thing”

Can there be a day beyond this night?

I don’t know anymore what is true

I can’t find my direction, I’m all alone

The only star that guided me was you

How to rise from the floor

When it’s not you I’m rising for?

Just do the next right thing

Take a step, step again

It is all that I can to do

The next right thing

I won’t look too far ahead

It’s too much for me to take

But break it down to this next breath

This next step

This next choice is one that I can make

So I’ll walk through this night

Stumbling blindly toward the light

And do the next right thing

And with the dawn, what comes then

When it’s clear that everything will never be the same again?

Then I’ll make the choice

To hear that voice

And do the next right thing