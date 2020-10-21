null

Mentre F9 potrebbe essere ritardato fino al prossimo Memorial Day (31 maggio 2021), sembra che la Universal Pictures stia già pianificando il finale del franchise di successo Fast & Furious.

Deadline riporta che la major ha dato il via libera a Fast & Furious 10 e Fast & Furious 11, con quest’ultimo in programma per essere l’ultima puntata della serie action.

Justin Lin, che ha diretto cinque dei nove episodi, è attualmente in trattative avanzate per dirigere gli ultimi due capitoli, che dovrebbero tornare al protagonista del franchise Vin Diesel e al suo cast all-star composto da Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris “Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel e Sung Kang.

Production is in its earliest stages, so it may not actually get off the ground until sometime next year, but it seems as though they do have, at least, a two-film arc mapped out to bring this story to an epic close.

No word yet on whether Hobbs & Shaw stars Dwayne Johnson or Jason Statham could appear in the grand finale, but the former’s involvement will likely be determined on whether or not he and Diesel can mend fences years after their infamous fallout during the production of The Fate of the Furious.

Alcune combinazioni di Charlize Theron, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Lucas Black, Cardi B, Ozuna, Tego Calderón e Don Omar potrebbero anche apparire a seconda degli eventi del prossimo F9.

Un’altra possibilità interessante è Gal Gadot, il cui personaggio è deceduto, ma considerando che il franchise ha recentemente resuscitato Han, non si sa chi potrebbe essere il prossimo a tornare in vita.

F9, per ora, è previsto nei cinema per il 2 aprile 2021.

Il nono capitolo della Fast & Furious Saga che dura da quasi due decenni e ha guadagnato più di 5 miliardi di dollari in tutto il mondo è diretto da Justin Lin, che ha diretto il terzo, quarto, quinto e sesto capitolo della serie, trasformatasi in un blockbuster mondiale.

Il film è interpretato da Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel , Charlize Theron ed Helen Mirren.

Leggi anche: Fast & Furious, su Netflix i primi 7 film

Fonte: Deadline

Foto: @Universal Pictures