In attesa di scoprire chi trionferà questa notte agli Oscar, la Golden Raspberry Award Foundation ha annunciato le nomination ai consueti Razzie Awards, ovvero i premi che – al contrario degli Academy – vengono consegnati ai peggiori film dell’anno.

A guidare la corsa sono principalmente tre titoli: Cats, Rambo: Last Blood e A Medea Family Funeral, che si sono portati a casa ben 8 candidature a testa. Non manca poi il mondo dei cinecomic, rappresentato da X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Hellboy – per il quale il protagonista David Harbour è stato nominato come Peggior attore – e addirittura dal candidato all’Oscar Joker di Todd Phillips, la cui presenza è tuttavia giustificata da una particolare categoria, ovvero quella per il Peggior disprezzo per la vita umana e la proprietà pubblica.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

PEGGIOR FILM

“Cats”

“The Fanatic”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

“A Madea Family Funeral”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

PEGGIOR ATTORE

James Franco / “Zeroville”

David Harbour / “Hellboy” (2019)

Matthew McConaughey / “Serenity”

Sylvester Stallone / “Rambo: Last Blood”

John Travolta / “The Fanatic” & “Trading Paint”

PEGGIORE ATTRICE

Hilary Duff / “The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

Anne Hathaway / “The Hustle” & “Serenity”

Francesca Hayward / Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson / The Hustle

PEGGIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Jessica Chastain / “Dark Phoenix”

Cassi Davis / “A Madea Family Funeral”

Judi Dench / “Cats”

Fenessa Pineda / “Rambo: First Blood”

Rebel Wilson / “Cats”

PEGGIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

James Corden / “Cats”

Tyler Perry / “A Madea Family Funeral” (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry / “A Madea Family Funeral” (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogan / “Zeroville”

Bruce Willis / “Glass”

PEGGIOR COMBO SULLO SCHERMO

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / “Cats”

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / “Cats”

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) / “A Madea Family Funeral”

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / “Rambo: Last Blood”

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

PEGGIOR REGISTA

Fred Durst / “The Fanatic”

James Franco / “Zeroville”

Adrian Grunberg / “Rambo: Last Blood”

Tom Hooper / “Cats”

Neil Marshall / “Hellboy” (2019)

PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA

“Cats” / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate” / Written by Danial Farrands

“Hellboy” (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby

“A Madea Family Funeral” / Written by Tyler Perry

“Rambo: Last Blood” / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

PEGGIOR REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Dark Phoenix”

“Godzilla, King of the Monsters”

“Hellboy (2019)”

“A Madea Family Funeral”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

PEGGIOR DISPREZZO PER LA VITA UMANA E LA PROPRIETÀ PUBBLICA

“Dragged Across Concrete”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

“Hellboy (2019)”

“Joker”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

RAZZIE® PREMIO DEL RISCATTO

Eddie Murphy / “Dolemite Is My Name”

Keanu Reeves / “John Wick 3” & “Toy Story 4”

Adam Sandler / “Uncut Gems”

Jennifer Lopez / “Hustlers”

Will Smith / “Aladdin”

Fonte: CNN