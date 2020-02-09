In attesa di scoprire chi trionferà questa notte agli Oscar, la Golden Raspberry Award Foundation ha annunciato le nomination ai consueti Razzie Awards, ovvero i premi che – al contrario degli Academy – vengono consegnati ai peggiori film dell’anno.
A guidare la corsa sono principalmente tre titoli: Cats, Rambo: Last Blood e A Medea Family Funeral, che si sono portati a casa ben 8 candidature a testa. Non manca poi il mondo dei cinecomic, rappresentato da X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Hellboy – per il quale il protagonista David Harbour è stato nominato come Peggior attore – e addirittura dal candidato all’Oscar Joker di Todd Phillips, la cui presenza è tuttavia giustificata da una particolare categoria, ovvero quella per il Peggior disprezzo per la vita umana e la proprietà pubblica.
Ecco tutte le nomination:
PEGGIOR FILM
“Cats”
“The Fanatic”
“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”
“A Madea Family Funeral”
“Rambo: Last Blood”
PEGGIOR ATTORE
James Franco / “Zeroville”
David Harbour / “Hellboy” (2019)
Matthew McConaughey / “Serenity”
Sylvester Stallone / “Rambo: Last Blood”
John Travolta / “The Fanatic” & “Trading Paint”
PEGGIORE ATTRICE
Hilary Duff / “The Haunting of Sharon Tate”
Anne Hathaway / “The Hustle” & “Serenity”
Francesca Hayward / Cats
Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral
Rebel Wilson / The Hustle
PEGGIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Jessica Chastain / “Dark Phoenix”
Cassi Davis / “A Madea Family Funeral”
Judi Dench / “Cats”
Fenessa Pineda / “Rambo: First Blood”
Rebel Wilson / “Cats”
PEGGIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
James Corden / “Cats”
Tyler Perry / “A Madea Family Funeral” (as “Joe”)
Tyler Perry / “A Madea Family Funeral” (as “Uncle Heathrow”)
Seth Rogan / “Zeroville”
Bruce Willis / “Glass”
PEGGIOR COMBO SULLO SCHERMO
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / “Cats”
Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / “Cats”
Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) / “A Madea Family Funeral”
Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / “Rambo: Last Blood”
John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
PEGGIOR REGISTA
Fred Durst / “The Fanatic”
James Franco / “Zeroville”
Adrian Grunberg / “Rambo: Last Blood”
Tom Hooper / “Cats”
Neil Marshall / “Hellboy” (2019)
PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA
“Cats” / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper
“The Haunting of Sharon Tate” / Written by Danial Farrands
“Hellboy” (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby
“A Madea Family Funeral” / Written by Tyler Perry
“Rambo: Last Blood” / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone
PEGGIOR REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
“Dark Phoenix”
“Godzilla, King of the Monsters”
“Hellboy (2019)”
“A Madea Family Funeral”
“Rambo: Last Blood”
PEGGIOR DISPREZZO PER LA VITA UMANA E LA PROPRIETÀ PUBBLICA
“Dragged Across Concrete”
“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”
“Hellboy (2019)”
“Joker”
“Rambo: Last Blood”
RAZZIE® PREMIO DEL RISCATTO
Eddie Murphy / “Dolemite Is My Name”
Keanu Reeves / “John Wick 3” & “Toy Story 4”
Adam Sandler / “Uncut Gems”
Jennifer Lopez / “Hustlers”
Will Smith / “Aladdin”
