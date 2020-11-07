Donald Trump

Dopo l’ufficializzazione della notizia che catalizzando l’attenzione del mondo intero, ovvero l’elezione di Joe Biden a prossimo Presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America, le reazioni si sono riversate immediatamente sui social media e naturalmente non si sono fatte attendere anche quelle di registi, attori e star di Hollywood in generale.

La vittoria di Biden in Pennsylvania ha consegnato all’ex vicepresidente dell’era Obama e senatore democratico del Delaware la presidenza, dopo che l’Associated Press ha confermato il superamento della magica soglia dei 270 grandi elettori necessari al raggiungimento del quorum per la Casa Bianca. Una battaglia sul filo di lana che ha visto Biden accaparrarsi anche il Nevada, anche se lo sfidante, il Presidente uscente Donald Trump, ha già annunciato di voler portare avanti la propria battaglia chiedendo riconteggi dei voti su larga scala e impugnando la vittoria di Biden, che riceverà ufficialmente le redini del suo mandato il prossimo 20 gennaio, giorno della cerimonia d’insediamento. Trump sarebbe insoddisfatto del lavoro fatto dai suoi legali nel difenderlo, ma tante richieste di revisione del voto sono già state rispedite al mittente. Kamala Harris, nel frattempo, diventerà la prima donna di colore vice-presidente della storia americana.

Hollywood, com’è noto, è sempre stata ostile alla presidenza Trump e la gestione dell’ex star di The Apprentice sul coronavirus, con una conseguente penalizzazione e chiusura di cinema e teatri, non ha certo aiutato. Di seguito, nel corso dell’articolo, trovate i principali tweet, post e reazioni delle star hollywoodiane, molte delle quali orientate a sottolineare, in forma divertita, caustica, ironica e talvolta sboccata, il benservito che il popolo americano ha rifilato a Trump (ma ce ne sono tante, naturalmente, di sostegno e gioia per la vittoria di Biden).

Il tycoon, lo ricordiamo, ha comunque migliorato il risultato elettorale assoluto del 2016 in delle elezioni dall’affluenza record, complice anche il ricorso massiccio al voto per posta. Biden, dal canto suo, è diventato il 46esimo Presidente USA col maggior numero di voti. a carico di tutti i tempi, staccando anche i bottini di Obama risalenti al 2008 e al 2012: è stata, insomma, un’elezione mai così combattuta, degna dei più tesi copioni hollywoodiani.

Michael Moore, che ha predetto una vittoria di Trump nel 2016 e più di recente ha sottolineato che il magnate di Manhattan era sulla buona strada per vincere nuovamente e confermarsi anche con un secondo mandato, è stato tra i primi a condividere il suo giubilo per la vittoria di Biden . Tra le valanghe di post e tweet sui social anche quelli, tra gli altri, di Spike Lee, Lady Gaga, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Sacha Baron Cohen e tantissimi altri. Il più “schietto”, per così dire, è stato però sicuramente Jason Momoa!

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

This Long Wait Is OVAH. FINALLY. Onward And Upward. Peace, Justice And Love.

Un post condiviso da Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) in data:

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

PRESIDENT BIDEN ♥️♥️♥️♥️????????????and now WE HAVE A BLACK INDIAN FEMALE VICE PRESIDENT SUCK IT TRUMP. fuck you ass hat

Un post condiviso da Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) in data:

 

