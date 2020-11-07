null

Dopo l’ufficializzazione della notizia che catalizzando l’attenzione del mondo intero, ovvero l’elezione di Joe Biden a prossimo Presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America, le reazioni si sono riversate immediatamente sui social media e naturalmente non si sono fatte attendere anche quelle di registi, attori e star di Hollywood in generale.

La vittoria di Biden in Pennsylvania ha consegnato all’ex vicepresidente dell’era Obama e senatore democratico del Delaware la presidenza, dopo che l’Associated Press ha confermato il superamento della magica soglia dei 270 grandi elettori necessari al raggiungimento del quorum per la Casa Bianca. Una battaglia sul filo di lana che ha visto Biden accaparrarsi anche il Nevada, anche se lo sfidante, il Presidente uscente Donald Trump, ha già annunciato di voler portare avanti la propria battaglia chiedendo riconteggi dei voti su larga scala e impugnando la vittoria di Biden, che riceverà ufficialmente le redini del suo mandato il prossimo 20 gennaio, giorno della cerimonia d’insediamento. Trump sarebbe insoddisfatto del lavoro fatto dai suoi legali nel difenderlo, ma tante richieste di revisione del voto sono già state rispedite al mittente. Kamala Harris, nel frattempo, diventerà la prima donna di colore vice-presidente della storia americana.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

We did it, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/oCgeylsjB4 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020 Hollywood, com’è noto, è sempre stata ostile alla presidenza Trump e la gestione dell’ex star di The Apprentice sul coronavirus, con una conseguente penalizzazione e chiusura di cinema e teatri, non ha certo aiutato. Di seguito, nel corso dell’articolo, trovate i principali tweet, post e reazioni delle star hollywoodiane, molte delle quali orientate a sottolineare, in forma divertita, caustica, ironica e talvolta sboccata, il benservito che il popolo americano ha rifilato a Trump (ma ce ne sono tante, naturalmente, di sostegno e gioia per la vittoria di Biden). Il tycoon, lo ricordiamo, ha comunque migliorato il risultato elettorale assoluto del 2016 in delle elezioni dall’affluenza record, complice anche il ricorso massiccio al voto per posta. Biden, dal canto suo, è diventato il 46esimo Presidente USA col maggior numero di voti. a carico di tutti i tempi, staccando anche i bottini di Obama risalenti al 2008 e al 2012: è stata, insomma, un’elezione mai così combattuta, degna dei più tesi copioni hollywoodiani.

Michael Moore, che ha predetto una vittoria di Trump nel 2016 e più di recente ha sottolineato che il magnate di Manhattan era sulla buona strada per vincere nuovamente e confermarsi anche con un secondo mandato, è stato tra i primi a condividere il suo giubilo per la vittoria di Biden . Tra le valanghe di post e tweet sui social anche quelli, tra gli altri, di Spike Lee, Lady Gaga, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Sacha Baron Cohen e tantissimi altri. Il più “schietto”, per così dire, è stato però sicuramente Jason Momoa!

BETWEEN JUMPING ON MY BED & CRYING I COULDN’T

TWT‼️I HAVE WANTED HIM TO BE PRESIDENT SINCE 2006?

MY DREAM HAS COME TRUE — Cher (@cher) November 7, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS FELLOW AMERICANS!! TRUMP DEFEATED!!

Now we must defeat that which gave us Trump. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 7, 2020

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ ?? nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

The people have spoken! Thank you to everyone who used your vote and your voice to make history. PRESIDENT Joe Biden and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/EdWQc5rpYD — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 7, 2020

Yes, it’s over, thank God, but Trump will fight on till he gets “something for leaving”. I’m sure he’ll announce his conspiracy theories today. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 7, 2020

The first one-term president in thirty years, and the only one to lose the popular vote twice. Congrats on making history, @realDonaldTrump. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 7, 2020

Congratulations Mr. President elect Joe Biden, Ms. vice president select Kamala Harris. And most of all congratulations to America for returning to sanity. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) November 7, 2020

Bye bye you stupid nitwit douche canoe. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) November 7, 2020

They did this shit on Saturday so we could get fuuuuuuuuuucked up. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 7, 2020

We must heal. But first, we must gloat. Cc: @realDonaldTrump — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 7, 2020

You’re fired. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 7, 2020

No you didn’t. You lost. https://t.co/M1RQAaF6L8 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2020

Woooooohooooo!!!!!! PHILLY!!!!! AMERICA!!!!!! BLACK FOLK!!!! BLACK PEOPLE!!!!!!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!!!!! ????????? Now….let’s fight for that Senate!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MAxsrFDcRp — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 7, 2020

I’m actually a little bit shaky with relief. Nothing has made me feel sustained anxiety & dismay for this long other than loved ones being seriously ill. That’s how this felt, except the sick loved one was America & I feel like we just got the news that she’s going to recover ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3DoHtBrUtT — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) November 7, 2020

Foto: Getty Images (Drew Angerer)